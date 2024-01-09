A GROUP of tourists have been criticised for holding an illegal rave on top of a VOLCANO.

The rave shocked hikers also climbing the famous volcano. Photo: bassgefluester/Instagram

The party took place last weekend on Volcan Calderon Hondo, in Fuerteventura.

Some 100 people attended the rave, complete with DJ tables, speakers, drones and filming equipment.

The attendees, mostly believed to be German, uploaded various videos to TikTok, showing ravers dancing and drinking on the volcano.

The videos prompted outrage from locals, one commenting on X: “The two things I hate the most, guiris and hippies.”

Another added: “Get these f*****g guiris out of the Canaries!”

Now, Policia Local and the Guardia Civil have launched an official investigation to find the organisers.

In breach of the Canary Islands Natural Heritage and Biodiversity law, they could be slapped with a fine of up to €200,000.

The volcano is a protected area for the conservation of endangered birds.

It is thought the rave could have disturbed, damaged or even destroyed their nests.

The ‘noise contamination’ caused by loud music may also have a negative impact on local birdlife.

As well as this, local council representatives say the rave may have done ‘irreparable’ damage to the volcano’s fragile cone.

The amount of people present could have put unsurmountable pressure on the volcano, leading to erosion.

Representatives from the local Environmental Department have urged visitors to remember the volcano is a ‘fragile’ environment.

Visitors must stay on marked paths to avoid ‘irreversible’ damage to the area.

David Farajado, Environmental Minister for La Oliva, Fuerteventura, told Radio Sintonia: “What happened was pure ignorance. If not they wouldn’t have posted it on social media.

“We need to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Policia Local have already identified some of the organisers and they will be reported accordingly.”

It is not the first time something like this has occurred at the volcano.

In 2022, two influencers were criticised for going beyond signed paths into the crater of the volcano.

According to the pair, the incident was accidental and they publically apologised.

