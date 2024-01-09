THIS hotel in Spain’s Estepona is hiring waiters, bar staff and more, could you be their latest recruit?

The venue in Estepona’s Plaza de Flores is preparing for a busy 2024 season.

Hotel El Pilar is hiring for a variety of jobs including mixologists, waiters, bar staff and outlet representatives.

In the centre of Estepona, the hotel is expecting an influx of tourists during the summer months. If you’re interested in joining the team, send your CV to cv@elpilarandalucia.com.

