THIS hotel in Spain’s Estepona is hiring waiters, bar staff and more, could you be their latest recruit?
The venue in Estepona’s Plaza de Flores is preparing for a busy 2024 season.
Hotel El Pilar is hiring for a variety of jobs including mixologists, waiters, bar staff and outlet representatives.
In the centre of Estepona, the hotel is expecting an influx of tourists during the summer months. If you’re interested in joining the team, send your CV to cv@elpilarandalucia.com.
READ MORE:
- Spain brings back mandatory face masks: Protective gear MUST be worn in hospitals and health centres from this date
- Party’s over: Illegal six-day mega-rave attended by scores of expats in southern Spain finally comes to an end after police intervention
- Weather warning: Arrival of a new ‘DANA’ will bring snow and rain to most of Spain from TOMORROW