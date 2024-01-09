ANDALUCIA’S reservoirs have hit an alarming low at the start of 2024, plunging to just 20% of their capacity.

This minor yet significant drop of 0.04% leaves the region’s reservoirs with just 2,394 hectometres cubed (hm3) – a drastic fall from over 3,000 hm3 a year ago.

The Guadalquivir has emerged as a silver living, with water levels saw a slight increase of 2 hm3 (0.02%), totaling 1,551 hm3.

However, it is still only at 19.32% of its full capacity, according to a government analysis released on Monday.

In contrast, the Andalucian Mediterranean Basins, which encompasses the geographical areas where the region’s rivers and streams drain into the Mediterranean Sea, have witnessed a gradual but steady decline in their water levels.

The levels in these rivers and lakes have dropped by 3 hm3 (-0.26%), bringing them down to 19% of their full potential, holding just 219 hm3.

The Guadalete-Barbate area also shares this concerning trend with a decrease of 2 hm3 (-0.12%), leaving the reservoirs at 238 hm3, which is only 14.42% of their maximum capacity.

The Tinto-Odiel-Piedras-Chanza basin, while also facing a decrease of 2 hm3 (-0.18%), stands somewhat better at 34.62% capacity with 386 hm3.

Elsewhere in Andalucia, the largest reservoir volume is located in Seville (29.27%), followed by Granada (20.96%), Jaén (20.38%), Huelva (18.43%) and Córdoba (15.32% ).

In response to these stark figures, the Consejo de Gobierno has initiated a new project for Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

The plan involves enhancing the water connectivity between Malaga and the western Costa del Sol, particularly focusing on the Guadalhorce-Limonero system at the Rojas Pumping Station.

This crucial €1.1 million project is designed to help the transfer of water from the La Concepcion reservoir to both Malaga and the Costa del Sol and ensure a stable water supply for over 600,000 inhabitants.

