THE Guardia Civil have issued some handy ‘do’s and don’t’s for if you are ever stopped at a police control while driving you car.

It will happen to all of us at one time or another, and it doesn’t even have to be a particularly perilous sign of bad driving or wrongdoing.

But when it happens, it’s best to know how to behave so that any jumpy Guardia Civil officers don’t get the wrong idea.

In a recent tweet, they instructed that the following steps should be followed:

Turn off your engine: Upon being stopped, immediately switch off your car’s engine. This gesture not only shows compliance but also ensures safety for both parties involved. Turn on the interior light (if it’s night): If you’re stopped at night, turn on the interior light of your vehicle. This helps in creating a transparent environment, making it easier for officers to communicate and assess the situation. Lower your window: Lower the window of your car. This allows for clear communication with the officers and demonstrates your willingness to cooperate. Keep your hands visible: Place your hands in a visible position, preferably on the steering wheel. This is a crucial step, as it helps in assuring the officers that you’re not reaching for any potential weapon or trying to hide something.

Guardia Civil can put up police controls for all sorts of reasons, some more harmless and benign than others.

It could be for standard drink-driving controls, to intercept wanted persons or just to check driver’s licences and documentation.

So by following these steps, drivers can contribute to a smoother and safer interaction with the cops during these routine checks.

Cuando te paren ????? en un #controlpolicial sigue las indicaciones de los agentes:



1? Apaga el motor del ?

2? Enciende la luz ? interior si es de noche

3? Baja la ventanilla del ?

4? Coloca tus manos ? a la vista#SeguridadCiudadana pic.twitter.com/A6kaQG9IGB — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) January 9, 2024

