1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos - € 234,950

Apartment Los Cristianos, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 234,950

Clear Blue Skies is pleased to present this lovely one bedroom apartment on the Club Tenerife complex, which is located in a vibrant part of Los Cristianos in the south of Tenerife, and holds a valuable tourist licence enabling properties to be legally rented out on short term holiday lets. Los Cristianos is one of the two original resort towns in the South of Tenerife, alongside Playa de las Americas, and one can walk continuously between the two, along the beautiful promenade. Los Cristianos, previously a fishing village, is now a substantial town, and features all manner of restaurants,… See full property details