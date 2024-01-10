THE authorities are breathing a sigh of relief after an enormous search for an 11-year-old autistic boy who went missing while on a school excursion in Mallorca was found safely.

The boy disappeared in a grassland area near Son Carrio in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar yesterday morning, sparking an immediate response from multiple emergency services.

Around thirty Guardia Civil officers along with a helicopter and mountain specialists were joined by nine local police officers, 14 firefighters, and 19 members of the Civil Protection team.

A huge search operation. including with a helicopter, found the boy around 5pm as the light was fading and the temperature was dropping

During the early afternoon, a resident of Sant Llorenç reported seeing the boy crossing fields near Cami de Son Parra.

This sighting redirected the search efforts to a new location, where local landowners were enlisted to help spot the child.

As the afternoon progressed, concerns grew due to the approaching nightfall and dropping temperatures. However, around 5:00pm, a breakthrough came when one of the alerted property owners found the boy on his farm.

The boy was found showing early signs of hypothermia and was immediately attended to. His relieved parents were informed and he was returned to them the same day.

