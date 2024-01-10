CALUM Best is beginning his sexual assault trial this week after a British woman claimed he ‘forced her to touch his genitals’ at an Ibiza beach club

The reality star, 42, faces a three-year prison sentence if found guilty by a trio of investigative judges.

He is expected to plead not guilty in the trial, which started on Tuesday, January 9, at a court in Palma, Mallorca.

The son of footballer George Best was arrested at Wayne Lineker’s Ibiza beach club in April 2022.

There, he allegedly grabbed a British tourist’s hand and ‘put it on his privates under his trousers’, telling her to ‘feel this’.

Calum Best

The alleged victim was left ‘in shock’ after the incident at O Beach Club during Wayne Lineker’s 60th birthday party on April 22, 2022.

Best, who twice appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, was detained after the incident in Ibiza but was released after a day in custody while a criminal investigation ensued.

The chair of Dorking Wanderers FC’s women’s side, Best has denied any wrongdoing.

He rose to fame in the UK after winning the 2006 series of Celebrity Love Island alongside Bianca Gasciogne.

Spanish prosecutors are calling for the maximum three-year sentence.

Court documents accuse Best of kissing a tourist he was seen arguing with moments before over photos she had taken.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place at a beach club in Ibiza (stock image of Ibiza)

It is stated he then grabbed the victim’s hand and put it down his trousers, saying ‘feel this’.

Prosecutors claim the reality star’s actions were motivated by ‘satisfying his sexual desire.’

The accuser, a female holidaymaker from the UK, was visiting the beach club with friends.

She testified that ‘there was some kind of forcing’ by Best and that she left the club and notified security immediately afterwards.

The alleged victim said: “The security man asked if he was one of Wayne Lineker’s friends and when I said “yes” he laughed, said this happens all the time and told me he wasn’t going to call police.”

Prosecutors are seeking three-years in prison for Best, a restraining order forbidding him from coming within 100m of the alleged victim and a five-year ban from contacting her.

They are also hoping to ban him from working with minors for eight years.

The trial continues.