A 4-STAR hotel on the Costa del Sol has welcomed hundreds of boat migrants from the Canary Islands.

The four-star hotel has previously been used to house migrants arriving in Andalucia. Photo: Hotel Urban Beach

Some 230 irregular migrants arrived at the Hotel Urban Beach on Wednesday, January 10.

The hotel in El Morche, Torrox welcomed the first arrivals at around 6:30am.

Travelling from the Canary Islands, the migrants touched down in Madrid at around 10pm on Tuesday night, followed by an overnight bus to Andalucia.

Throughout the morning various buses arrived and the fourth and final group of migrants were dropped off at 7:15am.

The Red Cross was quickly on hand to help the arrivals, reportedly all visibly tired but relieved.

Once inside, the migrants were given their rooms and finally got a long awaited rest.

It’s not known how long the migrants will be kept at the hotel, but there are currently no available rooms until June.

