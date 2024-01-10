AIRLINE Qatar Airways has announced that it will be significantly boosting its flights to Spain’s Costa del Sol, with daily routes between Doha and Malaga this coming summer.

From March 31, the route between Spain and the Middle Eastern country will restart for the sixth year, offering travellers from Malaga the chance to reach 170 destinations from Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, according to agency reports, including Bangkok, Manila, Shanghai, the Maldives and Phuket.

During the months of April, May and October, there will be three flights a week between Doha and Malaga, while that number will rise to five in June and September, and run daily in the peak vacation months of July and August.

As stated by the airline in a press release, in 2023 it was running three flights a week from June 2 to September 11.

The vice president of Qatar Airways in Europe, Eric Odone, said that the company was ‘very happy’ to announce a rise in flights to and from Malaga, calling it an ‘important port of entry’ for travel to some of the most popular destinations on the Costa del Sol and Andalucia’.

“Spain is a very important destination for Qatar Airways’ expansion strategy and, thanks to our constantly growing global network of destinations, we count on a wide range for our travellers together with our incredible experience on board,” he added.

