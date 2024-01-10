MISSING winter snow? Check out these wintry escapes just a short drive from the coast.

Photo: Parque Natural de las Sierras Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama

Although the Costa del Sol is known for its sun, a day or two in the snow is always welcome.

You may not have to look far for your winter getaway, with some snow capped mountains just a stone’s throw from Malaga.

The peaks of the Sierra de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama can be seen from the city covered in snow.

Photo: Parque Natural de las Sierras Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama

The nearest mountain range to Malaga is the Sierra de Tejeda, an hour and ten minutes drive away.

Hikers can scale La Maroma, the highest point in the region at some 2000 metres.

The peak can be reached from various points in the region, including Alcaucin, Alhama de Granada, Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella.

Whichever route you decide to take, the walk is sure to offer some amazing views all over the region.

Alongside La Maroma, the Parque Natural is full of plenty of hiking routes including the Cima de Tejeda, el Cerro Tacita de Plata or el Cerro del Tojo Fuerte.

