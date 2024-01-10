VALENCIA has been included in the prestigious New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2024 list.

It’s the only Spanish destination included and the paper reviews it as ‘Spain’s third-largest city that has been overshadowed by Barcelona for a long time, despite sharing similar characteristics.’

The annual New York Times list normally features at least one place in Spain with previous recommendations including Menorca and Sevilla.

The journalist Vivian Song highlights the ‘miles of velvety sandy beaches along the country’s east coast, a vibrant cultural scene, and a rich gastronomic tradition’- in reference to it being the home of paella.

The article continues: “The city stands out among travellers looking for less crowded and more sustainable-minded destinations,” and also refers to it being named as the 2024 European Green Capital.

“The city has been revitalizing its historic centre with leafier, pedestrian-only spaces, most recently with Plaza de la Reina, its lively public square, and is on track to be climate-neutral by 2030,” writes Vivian Song.

It also reviews the city’s moves over sustainability and pedestrianisation of its historic centre.

The report also refers to ‘Valencia’s cultural scene receiving a big boost with the Hortensia Herrero Art Centre’.

Opened in November in the restored Valeriola Palace, the centre houses the private collection of contemporary art of the Spanish billionaire Hortensia Herrero and includes more than 100 works by artists such as Anish Kapoor, Andreas Gursky and Mat Collishaw.

In 2022, Forbes magazine published its ranking of the 50 best cities to live in, and placed Valencia in first place.

It also came top in its quality of life index.

