A WOMAN has been arrested in Seville after her newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned on December 19 in a rubbish bin with her umbilical cord still attached. The detainee will now face attempted homicide charges.

According to Spanish news reports, the Civil Guard made the arrest on Tuesday, and will proceed to carry out DNA tests on the suspect to definitively confirm that she is the mother of the abandoned newborn.

The infant was discovered on December 19 in Los Palacios neighbourhood by a resident who was throwing out his trash. Upon opening the rubbish bin he discovered the newborn with its umbilical cord still hanging from its navel.

The baby girl was taken to Valme Hospital in Sevilla where she was given medical treatment until she was well enough to be discharged and handed over to an adoptive family.

After a six-month period, the baby can be permanently adopted by the new parents.

