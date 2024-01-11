2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Villamartin with garage - € 155,000

Apartment Villamartin, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 155,000

Introducing a remarkable penthouse apartment with a spacious roof terrace, where convenience and prime location come together. This stunning property boasts high vaulted ceilings, providing a spacious open and airy atmosphere, making it an exceptional find. The apartment features two wellappointed bedrooms and a stylish, fully equipped bathroom. What truly sets this penthouse apart is its unbeatable location, directly across the street from the renowned Villamartín Plaza and golf course. For avid golfers, this is a dream come true, with easy access to worldclass golfing right at your… See full property details