SPANISH national rail service Renfe has kicked off the year with a promotion offering reduced fares to destinations throughout Spain and France.

Renfe’s high-speed Avlo trains have the cheapest prices with fares to domestic locations as low as €7.

The sale applies to trips taking place after January 8 and will last until January 14 or until seats are sold out, although trips can be booked for dates after January 14.

It includes reduced prices on both domestic and international journeys, with the cheapest rates being on Renfe’s Avlo service, which connects major Spanish cities like Sevilla, Murcia, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga and Alicante.

Adult passengers will be able to travel from Barcelona to Alicante for €7, for example, while children under 14 years can travel for €5 as long as they’re travelling with an adult holding a Basic Fare ticket.

Renfe’s Avlo trains offer domestic fares for as low as 7 euros.

Through Renfe’s AVE trains, travellers can enjoy reduced prices to French cities as well, including trips from Barcelona to Montpellier and Nimes for just €29.

As part of the promotion, Renfe is offering upgrades from Basic to Choice seats — which allows customers to change tickets for free or cancel for a 70% refund — for just €1.

First launching in June 2021, Renfe’s purple Avlo trains are Spain’s answer to France’s budget, high-speed Ouigo rail service.

Avlo trains can carry up to 400 passengers, travel at more than 300 kilometres per hour and include complimentary Wifi.

Renfe periodically launches Superprecio campaigns to encourage travel on its vast network of trains connecting Spanish and other European cities, utilising its Avlo, AVE, Alvia, Intercity and Euromed trains.

READ MORE