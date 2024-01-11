THE Sun has named this place Spain’s ‘prettiest village’ and says you should add it to your 2024 travel list.

The British tabloid has praised the coastal village as a ‘fairytale’ location, full of ‘charm’ and empty of tourists.

Cudillero has been described as ‘ridiculously eye-catching’ thanks to its candy coloured houses perched on a stunning hillside.

It is said the colourful houses are painted to match fishermen’s boats.

The ramshackle cottages create labyrinthine streets which give way to stunning viewpoints.

There, visitors can admire crystal clear waters and spot some of the areas ‘secret beaches’.

Compared to other popular tourist destinations, the beaches of Cudillero recieve few visitors, making them the hidden gems of the Spanish coast.

Among them is the aptly named Playa de Silencio.

Lonely Planet named the ‘secret beach’ one of the ‘best beaches in Spain’, thanks to its ‘long, silver-sandy cove backed by a natural rock amphitheatre’.

According to one TripAdvisor user: “We shared the huge cove with just four other people.”

Other great options include the Playa de San Pedro or Playa Concha de Artedo.

Cuddillero is also full of history, with 13th century churches and a lighthouse dating back to 1858.

Photo by Petr Slová?ek on Unsplash

READ MORE: