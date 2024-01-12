A MAN and a woman have been found dead in the town of Torre del Mar on the Costa del Sol.

The Policia Nacional are investigating after two bodies were found early on Friday morning in two nearby homes in the popular resort.

A woman, aged 57, and a man were found deceased after the Andalusian emergency services received a call alerting them to the death of the woman.

A Romanian couple have been found dead in a suspected case of gender violence. Credit: Cordon Press

The Policía Nacional and the emergency health services are attending the scene in the province of Velez-Malaga.

According to police sources, the man and woman are believed to have been a Romanian couple in a relationship for approximately a year.

The woman is reported to have been found dead with marks of strangulation, whilst the man was found hanged in a nearby house on Calle Ribera del Duero.

Investigators are considering whether this may be another incident of gender violence within Spain.

