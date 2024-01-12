A PASSENGER on a Ryanair flight from Malaga to the UK has died after falling ill on board.

The unnamed male passenger became ill at 38,000 feet, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at Bordeaux Airport in France last Sunday, January 7.

The plane was met by paramedics and local police on the runway. However, despite their best efforts, the passenger died.

The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) confirmed that the passenger who died was a British national and that his family were being supported.

The Ryanair flight from the Costa del Sol to Manchester was forced to land at Bordeaux Airport after a passenger fell ill mid-flight

One passenger on board told the Manchester Evening News that the crew had asked if anyone on the flight was medically trained.

She added: “We had to do an emergency landing in Bordeaux and a passenger next to us performed CPR the whole time we were landing but unfortunately he didn’t make it”.

Following the emergency landing, the pilot informed the passengers that the flight, destined for Manchester, would not be continuing that day.

Passengers were provided with accommodation and transport for the overnight stop, before the flight continued the following morning at 10:02am local time.

Due to the nature of the ‘medical emergency’ on board, Ryanair are not required to refund passengers for the diversion and subsequent delay.

