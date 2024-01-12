WORK on a new section of the Estepona coastal path between Benamara and Playa de Baños is expected to be completed in February at a cost of over €344,000.

The path, which is being constructed by Urinci S.L., includes a 22.6-metre-long wooden bridge over the Dos Hermanas Stream, which should begin to be installed by the end of this month.

DOS HERMANAS SITE(Estepona Aytm image)

The project is being subsidised by Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan-Next Generation Funds, and also includes the construction of a 220-metre-long and 4-metre-wide paved concrete pedestrian path, which will begin at the access to the beach through Calle Dorada.

With this new section, the coastal corridor project continues to expand after the recent completion of another path at El Cristo beach.

It means that people can enjoy a 17 kilometres non-stop stroll between Costa Natura and El Saladillo.

The coastal path of Estepona is now more than 90% completed, which means over 20 kilometres of coastline are now connected by walkways.

In the last two years, five new sections have been constructed: The Arroyo Vaquero area; a stretch connecting the Laguna Village shopping centre with Dominion Beach; and a third 145 metre section located in the Andalucian Riviera.

A four section has been built n front of the IKOS Andalucía hotel and a fifth connects the hotel with the Park Beach urbanisation, which has a bridge spanning 60 meters over the Guadalmansa River.

