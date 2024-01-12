AN exhibition that celebrates Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation’s 60 years making television and radio programmes will run until the end of January.

‘A Legacy of Vision and Sound’ showcases photos, film and memorabilia that tells the story of the British territory’s public channel.

The national broadcaster moved into its own made-for-purpose facilities in 2021 that have helped expand its programming.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo opened the premises on 22 Rosia Road to bring the GBC into the 21st Century.

It is a far cry from 1963 when the broadcaster first started to serve the Gibraltarian public.

By combining Radio Gibraltar with Gibraltar TV it set into motion a process that led to present-day GBC.

It has continually grown steadily on a shoe-string budget with an online service that now provides up-to-the-minute updates on everything that happens on the Rock.

Apart from its weeknightly news bulletins, it produces sports, news and cultural programmes.

The station’s value especially comes to the fore at election time when hard-hitting interviews and debates give all parties the opportunity to express themselves in this healthy democracy.

Gibraltarians polled in 2022 said that GBC is either ‘important’ or ‘very important’ to the community.

The exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Gibraltar’s Casemates Square will run until January 31.

