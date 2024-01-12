THE Andalucian Health Ministry has announced that flu vaccinations will be available without an appointment at all of its health centres from Monday, January 15.

Health minister Catalina Garcia announced the move in a press conference after the Spanish government imposed new mask-wearing mandates in all medical centres and hospitals on Wednesday.

Garcia stated that vaccination was the ‘best weapon’ in the fight against the winter wave of respiratory illnesses.

No appointment will be necessary in order to obtain the flu jab in Andalucia from this Monday.

It was also announced that the Junta will continue to inform residents of its efforts to control the outbreak of flu through new weekly press conferences which will include official statistics and updated health guidance.

However, research conducted by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III indicates that the spread of respiratory illnesses such as the flu is starting to subside.

The first week of 2024 saw a 3.2% decrease of illness levels across Spain, with a fall from 966.2 to 935.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statistics are even more positive in Andalucia, which ranks as having the second lowest rate of respiratory infections of all regions nationwide – there are only 460 cases per 100,000 residents, a rate only bettered by the Balearic Islands.

On the other hand, Castilla-La Mancha, which borders Andalucia to the north, has an infection rate of 1691 cases per 100,000 residents.

Despite a drop in the level of flu, hospital admissions for respiratory illnesses have continued to increase, with a 9.1% rise since the new year.

There is also concern over Covid-19, with 98.8 cases per 100,000 residents representing a 6% increase nationwide.

