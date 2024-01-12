A NEW X-rated dating show is coming to Spain as Naked Attraction makes its Spanish debut on HBO Max.

Marta Flich will present the new series, an adaptation of the popular show originally aired by Channel 4.

In the unique dating programme, contestants have to eliminate potential partners one by one as their naked body parts are slowly revealed.

The show has gained popularity in Britain, France and Italy before making its way to Spain.

The announcement comes as HBO Max reveals three new reality shows, among them ‘Naked and Afraid’, a survival show where two naked people must endure in the wilderness for 21 days.

No official release date has been set for the series, but it is believed it will be released this Spring.

READ MORE: