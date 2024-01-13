2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Sayalonga - € 200,000

Finca/Country House Sayalonga, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 200,000

Description of object: Country house near the village of Sayalonga This country house is located about 800 m from the village of Sayalonga. The approximately 4864 m² property is fenced and entered through a metal gate. The house is divided into an entrance area, a living room and a dining area with an open-fitted kitchen. The 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are next door. In the outbuilding there is another room that can be used as a guest bedroom. This house is not connected to a public water supply and must be filled using a water truck. Fixture and fittings: Internet Aluminum windows Mosquito… See full property details