Finca/Country House

Sayalonga, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 200,000

2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Sayalonga - € 200,000

Description of object: Country house near the village of Sayalonga This country house is located about 800 m from the village of Sayalonga. The approximately 4864 m² property is fenced and entered through a metal gate. The house is divided into an entrance area, a living room and a dining area with an open-fitted kitchen. The 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are next door. In the outbuilding there is another room that can be used as a guest bedroom. This house is not connected to a public water supply and must be filled using a water truck. Fixture and fittings: Internet Aluminum windows Mosquito… See full property details

