DENTISTS at the Gibraltar’s public health service are taking industrial action because of ‘staff reductions and lack of support from management’, a statement said.

The statement on a sign at the Gibraltar Health Authority’s children’s primary care centre said the dentists had ‘faced an overwhelming number of patients’.

As a result, they have been ‘working out of uniform for over a year’ as they wait for an answer from the GHA about their concerns, the sign said.

According to GBC, the dentists are now in negotiations over individual contracts.

It follows the GHA’s attempts to set children’s dental waiting lists to a maximum of 30 days before being contacted for an appointment.

Cordon Press image

The government-run dental clinic offers a wide range of services to children or young people in full-time education.

These include restorative dentistry, prosthetics, braces and paedodontics.

Government dentists also provide services to people on benefits or those who have been granted exemption.

They offer emergency out-of-hours and weekend services for adults with bleeding, swelling or trauma, normally for a stated price.

Dentists take care of those who need to get a tooth pulled out or require a check up at a very low standard cost.

