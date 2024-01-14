3 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 390,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona 3 beds 1 baths € 390,000

FLAT WITH BALCONY IN THE HEART OF GRÀCIA In the neighbourhood of Gràcia, very close to Paseo San Juan, the metro stop Joanic, Travessera de Gràcia, we find this bright and practical flat, in a building from the year 1920. As we all know, this area is very sought after, as it is also close to Paseo de Gracia and Diagonal and to all the restaurants and very nice shops of Verdi street and surroundings. With squares and places to walk, it is the ideal neighbourhood to live in. Building without lift, first floor, second real. We access to the property, to an entrance hall where the day area is… See full property details