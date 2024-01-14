FOUR British expats have been named in King Charles’s New Year’s Honours list.

Two of the expats honoured by King Charles. Photo: Susan Hannam and Margery Anne Taylor

The list recognises Brits across the world for creating a positive impact in their communities.

Susan Hannam, vice-president of Cudeca, a palliative care charity and hospice, has been awarded an OBE for her services.

Living in Benalmadena, she co-founded the charity over 30 years ago and is still an important part of the team.

Formerly a nurse in Leeds, she helped to develop the charity’s at-home palliative care and Spain’s first and only independent hospice.

Currently 77-years-old, she is still heavily involved in Cudeca, training volunteers and helping with the non-profits’ charity shops.

She told the Olive Press: “It’s wonderful being able to help people. I can’t stop, it’s like a magnet.”

When she learnt about her OBE, she says she ‘screamed’ in excitement.

Susan added: “It’s just an absolute honour for me to have an OBE, it’s incredible.”

Another British expat, Margery Anne Taylor, was awarded an MBE for her work as part of the Royal British Legion.

The District Treasurer and Training Officer has been volunteering with the Spain South branch since 2008.

Daughter of a decorated World War Two veteran, the 68-year-old has always had a connection to the Legion.

She told this paper: “I’ve seen the need first hand because in the last days of my mother’s life the legion came to visit her.

“They promise to look after veterans and their families from the moment they serve until they die.”

The Legion offers a variety of support tailored to veteran needs, from buddy schemes to mental health advice.

The Riviera del Sol resident was ‘staggered’ when she found out about the award.

She said: “I’d never imagined something like that. It has encouraged me to continue and I will for as long as I can.”

Two other Brits were also honoured this year.

Deborah Carol Edgington, former Councilor for Tourism in Antigua, Fuerteventura, was awarded an MBE for ‘services to British Nationals’ in Fuerteventura.

Meanwhile, Philip David Brown, president and co-founder of Mojacar Area Cancer Support (MACS Charity), was given a BEM for ‘services to people with cancer in Spain’.

READ MORE: