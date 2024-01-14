A FIFTH cycle of the Gibraltar government’s mentorship programme that has already given over 100 women leadership and management training, will run as from next week.

The programme aims to ‘support women’s professional progress and development’ the government’s Ministry of Equality said in a statement.

Started by previous minister for equality Samantha Sacramento, it has been continued by her successor in the portfolio, Christian Santos.

He has asked for more women and mentors to step forward to help out in the programme.

“The programme’s longevity speaks volumes about its success,” Santos said.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for mentees to connect with established professionals who can help them develop and progress in their respective careers.

“I would urge anyone interested in taking part in the Women’s Mentorship Programme and who would like any further information to contact my offices.”

Santos stressed how it ‘continues to generate such a positive response’ with ‘many expression of interest from people keen to participate in the new cycle’.

Women over the age of 18-years-old can take part in the programme if they register their interest before January 19.

And mentors can also volunteer to pass on their knowledge and experience to the latest batch of women.

After what the government called ‘a mentor orientation meeting’ they can start to pass on ‘their significant expertise’ to new programme attendees.

ALSO READ: