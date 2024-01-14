COSTA del Sol residents could find themselves facing water cuts as early as MARCH as the drought continues to affect Spain’s Andalucia.

Western Costa del Sol mayor’s association president Manuel Cardena said reservoirs ‘had not filled’ despite recent wetter days.

“The rain of the last few days has not changed the reservoir’s situation,” he said.

Water authorities said regional reservoir La Concepcion was now at 13.15 cubic hectometres.

“If it does not rain anymore, we will need to have water cuts in March on the Costa del Sol,” he added.

Malaga reservoirs need more rainfall this winter

The final decision lies with the regional government that will be holding meetings with the mayor’s association to get them to comply.

Cardena said that all the local councils are already fulfilling directives to ‘reduce water consumption by 20%’ to help the key resource last longer.

And the regional government hopes to double water pumping to 400 litres per second from Malaga with ongoing works

The Junta de Andalucia is already drawing up plans to dam up the Guadiaro river to create a new reservoir.

Cardena vowed to ‘overcome’ the current drought with works that should have been carried out over 20 years ago.

One of the main industries to be affected by the water cuts, would be tourism.

The PP man said his mayor’s association will be discussing the situation with sector leaders to find solutions to the problem.

Scientists have warned that prolonged droughts with sporadic flash floods are becoming more widespread because of climate change.

