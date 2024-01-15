3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sol de Mallorca with pool - € 695,000

Apartment Sol de Mallorca, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 695,000

Opportunity! Opportunity! Garden Apartment located in the beautiful luxury residence of FLORESTA DEL MAR in Sol de Mallorca. Sol de Mallorca offers a peaceful and tranquil setting with access to some prety coves and walks. This private and gated residence provides a stunning location to own a home or holiday retreat with its landscapted gardens, a choice of 3 beautiful outdoor swimming pools, tennis & paddle courts as well as short stroll to a small sandy beach. Close to a Cala Vinyes and Portals Vells wich both offer beaches & beach bars along with a great atmosphere… See full property details