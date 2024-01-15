BARGAIN-LOVING expats can find cheap flights to the UK for under €10 after a Spanish low-cost airline launched a new January sale.

From today until Thursday, January 18, budget airline Vueling is offering heavily-discounted tickets as part of their Blue Monday sales campaign.

The price of up to 7,000 seats on flights from Spain to the UK has been slashed, with deals starting from just €9.99.

Brits can use Vueling’s website to find cheap flights from Spain to the UK, although the reverse leg will cost slightly more.

Vueling, the Spanish low-cost airline, have announced discounted deals for flights from Spain. Credit: Cordon Press

Vueling serves five UK airports, including London Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Bargain deals are indicated by green dots on Vueling’s calendar, with discounted flights running until the end of April.

According to The Sun, flights from Bilbao to London Gatwick in February are available for as little as €9.99 , whilst a flight from sunny Malaga to London in March can be purchased for just €23.10.

Prices listed are for the airline’s basic seats, which include a small bag that can be stowed underneath the seat in front.

Outbound flights to Spain are available for as little as €30.50 – however, if this is too steep, then fellow low-cost airline Ryanair operates similar routes for around €17.40.

For example, a return flight from Malaga could cost just over €40, a hefty saving that is sure to lighten any January blues.

