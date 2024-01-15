

Dear Olive Press readers online,

You only have until tomorrow to take advantage of our special New Year sale with an incredible 50% off the first year of our subscription packages.

From just €2.99 per month or just €7.50 for three months (quarterly package), readers can have full access to our premium content – that’s the equivalent of less than 80 cents per week.

Or you can purchase a full year’s subscription for €25, equalling less than 70 cents per week.

So what do you get for your money? Alongside virtually ad-free reading of all our articles at theolivepress.es, subscribers are sent a daily newsletter with the top stories of the day.

You will also receive two travel mail outs each week, featuring exclusive food reviews and guides to some of Spain’s best known – and lesser known – tourist hotspots.

A health mail out is also sent out every Sunday and has proved a big hit since being launched at the end of last year.

A new property mail out is also set to be launched in the coming weeks.

Readers will also have exclusive access to the e-editions of our five bi-weekly newspaper editions, covering Gibraltar, Andalucia, Mallorca, Costa Blanca north and Costa Blanca south.

In 2023, we once again proved ourselves to be the best English-language newspaper in Spain.

Our exclusive coverage of the water bills scandal in La Viñuela, for example, which saw Brits lumped with invoices of up to €70,000, was followed up TWICE by the Daily Mail and even Spanish newspapers, including Diario Sur.

Thanks to our subscription model, we are able to actually send journalists out on jobs.

Just look at our new ‘OP Exclusives’ section on our website to see how we cover stories unlike ANY of our rivals.

Supporting us via subscriptions allows us to continue this, frankly, important work, with no other English-language newspaper in Spain coming close to doing what we do.

So we offer a big thank you to the thousands who have already signed up, and hope many more will join them, especially while the New Year sale lasts – which is until January 16.

Get 50% discount now