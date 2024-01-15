RAINFALL is set to hit the Costa del Sol as Storm Irene sweeps across Spain from Tuesday, January 16.

The Atlantic tropical storm, christened Irene by the French meteorological services, is forecast to make landfall tomorrow, with the possibility of showers lasting until the weekend.

AEMET, the Spanish government’s meteorological agency, predicts a 90% possibility of rainfall from 6.00pm on Tuesday, with that number rising to 100% by Wednesday.

Put your waterproofs on and put your umbrellas up as Storm Irene looks set to bring rainfall to the Costa del Sol

The rainfall is expected to impact all of Andalucia, with AEMET warning of ‘moderate to strong westerly or southwesterly winds with very strong gusts that will especially affect the far east, specifically Almería and Jaén’.

With the looming possibility of water restrictions following Andalucia’s longest drought in 40 years, there is hope that consistent rainfall could irrigate the soil and provide much-need relief for the region’s water sources.

The city of Fuengirola recently became the first municipality on the Costa del Sol to announce water restrictions, with water set to be cut off for seven hours per day from this Monday, January 15.

There is also worry that the production of key goods, such as olive oil, will be placed under threat unless there is heavy rainfall in the coming months.

