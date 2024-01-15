ANDALUCIA has five of Spain’s ten ‘most beautiful’ provincial capitals- including the first place winner.

A study by ElectoPanel surveyed some 4,000 Spaniards to reveal where they consider the country’s most eye-catching locations.

Andalucia came out on top, with five of the country’s top 10 ‘most beautiful’ provincial capitals.

The region is even home to the top voted location, with Sevilla taking 14.4% of the votes.

Known for its blend of Moorish and Gothic architecture, the city is not only visually appealing but has a rich cultural and gastronomic history.

Another popular tourist destination, Granada, came in second place.

Photo by Jorge Fernández Salas on Unsplash

The emblematic Alhambra, tumbling streets of the Albaicin and stunning views over the Sierra Nevada earnt the city some 13.9% of the votes.

Three more Andalucian locations also made the cut.

Cadiz got 4.5% of the votes, coming in sixth place.

Photo by Anastasia Saldatava on Unsplash

The coastal city is well known for its unspoilt beaches, ancient architecture and colourful buildings.

It was closely followed by Cordoba in seventh place.

Famous for its Mosque-Cathedral, delightful patios and elegant horses, 4.5% of those asked voted for the city.

The last Andalucian city to be featured in the list was Malaga, with 3.6%.

Photo by Tabea Schimpf on Unsplash

In ninth place, the popular expat enclave has a rich artistic legacy as the birthplace of Pablo Picasso.

Around the city it’s easy to imagine what inspired the artist, from the dramatic castle to the towering cathedral.

However, the survey wasn’t all good news for Andalucia.

When surveyed on Spain’s ‘ugliest provincial capitals’ Huelva came third while Almeria took ninth place.

Surprisingly, some of the country’s top tourist destinations were voted Spain’s ugliest capitals, with Madrid coming out on top.

The city earnt 13.7% of the votes while Barcelona was chosen by 2.7% of those surveyed.

READ MORE: