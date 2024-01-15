A PLACE In The Sun star Jasmine Harman is loving her new expat life, adopting a kitten and enjoying beachside Zumba classes on the Costa del Sol.

After spending decades helping Brits find their ‘dream life’ abroad, the property expert finally took the plunge in October 2023.

The property expert chose Estepona, an up-and-coming resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Some four months later, the 47-year-old revealed the ‘overwhelming’ decision has paid off.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, she showed her 143,000 followers her ‘amazing’ new life.

Smiling after a beachside Zumba class, she gushed: “I’m starting the year as I mean to go on.

“Whatever happened to you, whatever went on in 2023, hold onto the good, let go of the bad and start afresh in 2024.”

It comes just days after the Place In The Sun presenter announced her family had adopted a kitten in true expat style.

She wrote on Instagram: “Family News! We have a new addition! Over the holidays, a friend of ours found a kitten all alone by some bins.

“We have taken her in, she’s now called Hazel and she’s adapting amazingly to life with a family.”

Speaking about life on the Costa del Sol with Hello magazine, the mum of two said she moved to ‘make the best life’ with more ‘family’ time.

She continued: “Our children mean the world to us. Everything we do is for them. It’s about grasping opportunities when you have them. Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance.”

On why she chose Estepona, she added: “It has a lovely community feel. We have lots of Spanish families nearby and I’ve been hovering outside to say hello to all our new neighbours. We’re planning a housewarming to get to know everyone.”

