A 21-YEAR-OLD woman died in the Murcia region on Monday when a lorry collided with a bus taking agricultural workers home after completing a shift.

The victim was among the group of labourers who were travelling between Lorca and Pulpi when the collision happened close to the La Escarihuela bridge exit.

Reports say that she was on the side of the bus hit by the lorry and died instantly.

The deceased woman had only worked for the agricultural firm for a few months and Lorca City Council is providing psychological care to her family.

17 of the group were injured along with the drivers of the two vehicles, with at least two people said to be in a serious condition.

The Guardia Civil is investigating what happened, but it is believed that the lorry had entered the opposite carriageway and the driver unsuccessfully tried to get back into the right lane.

His load- said to consist of plastic material- was heavy and the truck overturned, hitting the works bus.

Murcia firefighters along with six ambulances, the Guardia Civil, and Lorca Policia Local went to the accident scene along with Civil Protection units.