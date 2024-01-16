Apartment for sale in Marbella - € 349,000

Apartment Marbella, Málaga 0 beds 1 baths € 349,000

FIRST LINE BEACH WITH SEA VIEWS IN MARBELLA Studio with sea views, completely renovated with a privileged location, on the beachfront in the center of Marbella with direct access to the promenade and the beach, walking distance to all types of services. The property has been completely renovated, it consists of a living room area, with an open kitchen, a bedroom area and a bathroom. An ideal property for clients who want to enjoy a property ready to move into with sea views on the beachfront in Marbella… See full property details