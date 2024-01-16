This will be the 31st edition of one of the top fairs of the caravanning sector in Spain and, undoubtedly, the largest in the Levante.

More than 60 exhibitors will meet during two weekends at Fira Alacant, at Km 731 of the N340 in Elche.

The appointment will be during the weekends of February 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, and note that this year the schedule changes; the fairgrounds will be open from 10:30 to 19:00 hours.

In this edition you will find a wide range of caravans, motorhomes, campers, mobile homes and products related to caravanning, as well as numerous offers on used vehicles, promotions and rental vehicles.

If you are thinking of joining this more sustainable and free way of traveling, it is an excellent opportunity to deal directly with many suppliers of the most important brands in the market, and thus save time and unnecessary travel.

As always, you can also find a large section of accessories, as well as a range of spare parts, and the latest in energy and technological solutions for our motorhomes.

And of course, in Caravaning Alicante you will also find leisure and tourism, represented by campsites, tourist offices and holiday offers.

Have you had enough? Don’t worry, during your visit you will be able to recharge your batteries in the Food Trucks area and in the cafeteria of the fairground.

A larger number of visitors is expected than in past editions, as the boom in this sector is causing more and more people to feel attracted to this way of traveling and, for many, a new way of life.

Discounted advance tickets are available on its website www.caravaning-alicante.es or you can purchase them at the box office of the venue itself. Remember that children under 12 get in free.

Follow this link for directions.

https://www.caravaning-alicante.es/es/ubicacion