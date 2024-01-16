A GORGONZOLA cheese sold by the Aldi supermarket chain in Spain has been withdrawn from shelves after it was found to contain listeria.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) said the cheese was retailed under the Cucina Nobile brand.

Listeria are bacteria that can contaminate many foods with the resulting infection called listeriosis which is normally a mild intestinal illness.

It’s most likely to affect elderly and pregnant people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

Aesan become aware of the infected cheese after an alert by health authorities in the Madrid area with Aldi posting a warning notice to customers via its website.

The product concerned is lot L33812011 of Cucina Nobile’s gorgonzola cheese sold in 200 gram packs and was distributed right across Spain.

Anybody who bought the cheese is asked not to eat it.

If they have already consumed some of the affected batch and are showing symptoms compatible with listeriosis like vomiting, diaorrhea and fever, then they are recommended to go to a health centre.

Aesan has also stressed the importance of extreme hygiene measures to avoid cross-contamination with other products.