A GIBRALTAR minister is continuing to take occasional shifts with his beloved ambulance service three months after being voted into government.

Minister for Sports, Industrial Relations and Civil Contingencies Leslie Bruzon took on a gruelling 12-hour night shift on Saturday night.

The former ambulance man got stuck in at his old job for at least the second time since taking on his new responsibilities as government minister.

“It is a privilege to re-join the GHA and collaborate with my colleagues in the Ambulance Service, A&E, and other staff members during a night shift,” Minister Bruzon said.

“I have always expressed my commitment to staying connected and volunteering on an ad hoc basis.”

The minister admitted to feeling a sense of loss at having to stop doing the job he has done for so long, serving the public at their hour of need.

“Spending 12 hours with B Shift and responding to calls from the public is something that I miss,” he said.

“I extend my gratitude to the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, and the Chief Ambulance Officer, Adrian Gerada, for facilitating this opportunity”.

The day before he had visited the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association’s premises at North Mole.

At the shooting range, he met its president Albert Buhagiar and some club members.

Club members showed him around the state-of-the-art facility and let him test the equipment first hand.

