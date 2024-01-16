REAL ESTATE portal idealista.com has revealed the four most expensive homes in Spain in 2024, with a €35-million villa in Marbella taking the top spot.

The property in question is located in the exclusive Las Lomas del Marbella Club, and sits on a plot of land measuring 8,799 square metres, according to the Area Costa del Sol website.

The house itself measures 2,743 square metres, and boasts 16 bedrooms, a garage, several chill-out areas, an art-deco floor design and a bar complete with top-of-the-range Bose speakers.

Idealista

Meanwhile, anyone with €30 million to spare could snap up the next property on the list, in the Sierra Blanca development. This villa comes in at 2,000 square metres, and has six bedrooms, a huge sitting room covering 400 square metres, and a cinema.

Third on Idealista’s list of most expensive homes is a house in Benahavis, which comes in at €29 million and has 14 bedrooms and 3,188 square metres of space.

While in Estepona, the most expensive property is located in Nueva Atalaya. It’s a villa with 6 bedrooms and 1,735 square metres of space, and a price tag of €27.5 million.

