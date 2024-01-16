MARBELLA’s Starlite festival will host many big names this year as the full line-up is announced, including Tom Jones, Take That and UB40.

The Welsh singer is performing in July. Photo: Facebook

The ‘best boutique festival in the world’ has just finalised its 2024 line-up and it’s set to be a star-studded summer.

From June 14 to August 31, Welsh icon Tom Jones will take to the stage on Tuesday, July 23.

Sir Tom will visit Marbella as part of his Spanish tour, also playing at Iconica Sevilla Fest on June 19.

Another beloved British act will perform on July 14 and 15 as Take That grace the stage.

The boy band will be followed by Simple Minds on July 22 and UB40 frontman Ali Campbell on August 9.

Other British acts include jazz musician Jamie Cullum, who will kick off the festival on Friday, June 14.

Sheryl Crow will also be performing hits like My Favourite Mistake on June 21. To see the full line-up and get tickets, visit the Starlite website.

