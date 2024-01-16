FAR-RIGHT firebrand Tommy Robinson has been spending the festive season in the Canary Islands with a notorious German racist who is banned from entering the UK.

The EDL founder’s reappearance on Spanish soil comes after he was pepper-sprayed during his latest arrest in the UK for refusing to leave an antisemitism march in November.

Robinson, 40, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is currently shacked up with Lutz Bachmann, 50, the founder of German Islamophobic outfit Pegida (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the Occident).

Bachmann, who was blocked from entering the UK and deported in 2018 on the ground that his presence was ‘not conducive to the public good’, was the latest extremist to appear on Robinson’s podcast.

The Olive Press has previously reported on how Robinson was using a Benidorm villa owned by a British billionaire to interview a string of far-right figures and provocateurs.

His latest guest has been photographed dressed as Adolf Hitler, convicted of racial incitement in 2016 for referring to refugees as ‘cattle,’ ‘scum,’ and ‘filth’, and spread Covid misinformation during the pandemic.

Robinson is expected to be back in the UK this month to participate in a rally against Rochdale grooming gangs.

