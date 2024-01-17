2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Miraflores with pool garage - € 265,000

Apartment Miraflores, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 265,000

Bright and airy newly renovated corner penthouse apartment in beautiful Miraflores. The apartment is in a quiet area but still walking distance to all amenities and the beach. Best unit in the urbanisation & well situated with hillside & sea views, perfectly distanced to avoid the noise of the A7. The apartment is on the 2nd floor (No lift) and consists of living room with an open kitchen, terrace with glass panels, all rooms have sea views, bathroom with shower/bath and 2 bedrooms. Gated/guarded facility. The apartment has been rented out successfully on Airbnb with good income. The… See full property details