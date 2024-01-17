BENIDORM’S Street Cleaning department has started the onerous task of removing discarded chewing gum that has firmly stuck on city pavements.

The work is being done at the quietest time of the year to minimise inconvenience to people.

Benidorm’s cleaning councillor, Luis Navarro, said: “Getting rid of the gum is not easy and we’ve brought in special machinery to remove it.”

LUIS NAVARRO

An electric pressure washer vehicle and special products are being used to eliminate the gum along with copious amounts of hot water.

The first area to be gum-busted is the Avenida del Mediterraneo which attracts the greatest number of pedestrians and discoveries of chewing gum.

Workers will then move to the Paseo de Poniente, followed by Avenidas Madrid and Alcoy.

Gum removal will not be the only task for the council crew with maintenance work be done simultaneously on rubbish collection containers that may have damaged pedals or lids.

“We want to do all of this now and get finished before the Fallas, when tourist numbers start to increase significantly,” said Navarro.