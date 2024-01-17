THE Spanish maritime rescue service are searching for two boys, both aged 16, who disappeared off the coast of Marbella this Tuesday, January 16.

The first emergency warning was sent to rescue officials at 8:23pm on Tuesday evening.

Two boys are missing after sailing 20 miles off the coast of Marbella. Credit: Cordon Press

An associate of the two boys reported that they had been sailing on board a 6.5 metre-long boat when they suffered an engine failure.

The same associate reported that immediately after receiving the alarm, the mobile phones of the two boys stopped emitting a signal.

The last known coordinates of the vessel were approximately 20 miles offshore off the coast of Marbella.

The maritime rescue services are using their own vessel and helicopter to search the area, as well as informing passing ships to remain alert.

As of this Wednesday, January 17, the search continues despite unfavorable weather conditions.

Storm Irene is causing wind gusts in excess of 37 knots, making rescue attempts extremely difficult.

READ MORE: