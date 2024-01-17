TYSON Fury’s opponent for his upcoming undisputed title fight has been canvassing for sparring partners at his Valencia training camp.

Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts, has been desperately searching out partners who can imitate the towering height and telescopic reach of Fury.

To step into the ring with Usyk, boxers only need to be right-handed, measure between 200 and 210cm tall and have an arm span of 200 to 216cm. And be right-handed.

In return for travelling to Valencia and taking a probable beating from the southpaw, the fighters have been earning $400 (€368) per session.

The Ukrainian is set to come up against the Gypsy King, the WBC champion, in Saudi Arabia in exactly one month, on February 17.

Tyson Fury has been training with undefeated Irish heavyweight Thomas Carty in Morecambe – away from the bright lights of Marbella. Credit: Twitter / @thomas_carty

The clash will give the boxing world its first undisputed champion since Brit Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Meanwhile, Fury, 35, a Mancunian, has been preparing for the bout in the more mundane airs of Morecambe.

It is a far cry from Marbella, where he has trained previously under the umbrella of Dublin crime lord Daniel Kinahan at MTK Gym in Puerto Banus in 2019.

He even thanked the alleged drug trafficker for setting up a series of multi-million euro fights with Anthony Joshua in 2020.

However, after an outcry in Ireland and questions even being asked in the Irish parliament, Fury quickly distanced himself.

The MTK Global boxing management company closed its doors in 2022 after the US government sanctions the Kinahan cartel.

It perhaps explains why nowadays Fury prefers Morecambe.

