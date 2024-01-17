IT was back in 2008 that British surgeon David Deardon first aspired to open a private hospital in Gibraltar.

Now, 15 years later, his hard work and planning has finally seen the opening of the GibMed International Hospital in the heart of the enclave.

“It has been a long journey full of fun, trauma and stress,” he admitted at the launch of the two-floor facility.

“After looking at nine different sites around the Rock, negotiating with numerous people, I finally got planning permission in 2021,” he told the Olive Press.

But it wasn’t until 4am on one late night this summer that the dream finally seemed to be coming to fruition.

“Watching a convoy of lorries backed up along Main Street as a Spanish firm winched in our machines through a hole in the roof was very stressful, but we got there in the end,” added the father-of-two.

David Deardon

As well as thanking his wife, Sophie, Deardon particularly praised his Chief of Staff, Karen Bolt, who started working with him at the Specialist Medical Clinic as a receptionist in 2008.

Based in prestigious Casemates Square the two-storey facility counts on 40 consultants and specialists, plus the latest state-of-the-art MRI and CT scanners.

It will also offer ‘minimally invasive day surgery and diagnostics centre’ and provide patient-focused care across a wide spectrum of conditions, including dermatology, orthopaedic and women’s health.

The hospital will have close links with other medical institutions in the UK and Spain creating ‘a tailor-made clinical care package to suit your every need’.

State of the art equipment at GibMed

Gibraltar Health Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez congratulated the team on the launch and confirmed the government had already agreed a deal to use the MRI and CT scanners.

“The repatriation of services starts here for our Gibraltar patients.

“Thanks for allowing us this facility to do that… to bring all services closer to the Gibraltarians

