AN Orihuela Costa residents group wants a motorhome park to be set up in the area after an increasing number of homeowners are using the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre car park.

The Neighbourhood Association of Cabo Roig and Lomas(AVCRL) says there are days when over 20 motorhomes are parked up at the Boulevard which has no basic utility services for homeowners to use.

ZENIA BOULEVARD SITUATION(AVCRL image)

The AVCRL has written to Orihuela council’s Department of Citizen Security to ask for a special area to be set up on the coast.

It says that other neighbouring municipalities have motorhome parks that ‘serve short stayers and have facilities like electricity, water, toilets and showers’.

The Partido Popular administration which took control of Orihuela council with Vox last year proposed a motorhome park in its election manifesto.

AVCRL spokesperson, Tomas Moreno, said his group first requested such a park in December 2022.

“More than a year has passed since our initial request and we believe that it is increasingly necessary to address this action, since, in addition to benefiting its users, it would generate income for the Orihuela Council” he said.