NEARLY 400 people have been summoned by a Gibraltar court for jury service ahead of a £3 million fraud case.

Gillian Balban of Varyl Begg Estate is facing four counts of fraud by abuse of position dating back to 2011 and 2012.

Prosecutors also charged the former Natwest employee with two more counts of false accounting that occurred between 2012 and 2017.

Her trial is expected to last six weeks and cover evidence by 50 witnesses.

Jury members will have to go through an extensive process that will test their availability, knowledge of witnesses and connection with the bank or Financial Services Commission.

Gibraltar-Supreme-Court

The Royal Gibraltar Police carried out a lengthy investigation into Balban who was area manager for Royal Bank of Scotland at the time.

She allegedly committed the fraud with Euro notes and credited cheques to her own personal bank account.

The almost 400 people summoned for jury service is the largest number since the Marrache trial about a decade ago.

