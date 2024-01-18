3 bedroom Villa for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage - € 890,000

Palma. Residential area. Semi-detached villa in residential complex with private garden and communal swimming pool. This semi-detached villa has an approx. 179m2, living-dining room with fireplace, fully fitted kitchen with dining area, 3 bedrooms, dressing room, 3 bathrooms, 1 en suite, toilet, stoneware floors, interior and exterior oak wood carpentry, heating, air conditioning, terrace, porch, garden, parking for two cars, communal swimming pool and children's playground. Very nice area near bellver castle… See full property details