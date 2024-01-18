AN AMERICAN rock climber was killed on Wednesday after falling 30 metres in the Penya Roja de Marxuquera area of Gandia.

The 25-year-old woman died before a rescue helicopter arrived to take her to hospital.

Policia Nacional and Gandia Policia Local officers were first on the scene, followed by firefighters and paramedics.

Her husband, 30, was treated for shock and transferred to Gandia’s Francesc de Borja Hospital.

The Policia Nacional are carrying out an investigation into what caused the accident.

FIREFIGHTER AT SCENE

The young climber had burn marks caused by the ropes that she was using during her ascent.

The Penya Roja de Marxuquera is a popular climbing area and was only purchased a few months ago by Gandia City Council so that it could continue to be a benchmark location for the sport.